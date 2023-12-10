Maharashtra: Man found dead at Gaimukh Creek in Thane

A dead body of a man was on Sunday found at the Gaimukh Creek in Thane district of Maharashtra, the officials said

Pic/RDMC

A dead body of a man was on Sunday found at the Gaimukh Creek in Thane district of Maharashtra, the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said.

According to the civic body, the information was received by the disaster management cell at around 11:50 am. It was informed that a man was found dead at Gaimukh creek near the Gaimukh Visarjan Ghat, Gaimukh Chowpatty at Ghodbunder Road in Thane (W). The officials of the disaster management cell and the Kasarwadvali Police officials rushed to the spot.

Responding swiftly to the call, officers and staff from Kasarwadvali police station, along with personnel from the Disaster Management Cell, arrived at the spot along with a pickup vehicle, ambulance and the assistance of the fire brigade, an official said.

The man was found to be aged around 45 to 50 years old. The body was found in a semi decomposed state. The doby of the deceased was fished out from the water by the disaster management unit, police officials and the fire brigade personnel. After retrieving the dead body, it has been handed over to the Kasarwadvali police for further investigation, the official said.

The dead body was later shifted to the District Government Hospital in Thane for a post mortam to identify the cause of death. The Kasarwadvali police is further investigating the matter and efforts are underway to identify the deceased, he said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a man's dead body was found in a creek in Maharashtra's Thane district last week, a civic official said.

Local firemen received an alert about an unidentified man's dead body being spotted in the creek near Kharigaon toll naka in the morning of December 2, an official said.

The body of a man in his early 60s was fished out by firemen and RDMC personnel, and was sent to a government hospital in Bhiwandi for post-mortem, he said.

It is suspected to be a case of suicide. The police have registered an accidental death report, and efforts are on to establish the identity of the deceased, the official said.

(with PTI inputs)

