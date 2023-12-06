Breaking News
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at closed Thane hospital, records destroyed

Updated on: 06 December,2023 07:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A fire broke out at a closed hospital in Thane district of Maharashtra. The hospital had been shut and was not in operation, the officials said

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at closed Thane hospital, records destroyed

Pic/RDMC

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at closed Thane hospital, records destroyed
A massive fire broke out at a closed hospital in Thane district of Maharashtra. The hospital had been shut and was not in operation, the officials said on Wednesday.


The officials said, the blaze was reported at the old civic-run hospital on Shil-Kalyan Road in Shilphata area of Thane district. The incident was reported at around 5:56 pm on Wednesday.


The fire resulted in the destruction of old records stored in the facility.


"The incident was initially reported by the fire brigade and later to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of The Thane Municipal Corporation. After receiving the information, the officials rushed to the spot and a fire fighting operation was launched," an official said.

According to the civic authorities, the old hospital is no longer in use. The fire is believed to have originated in the area where old records were stored. The quick response from the fire brigade officials, along with the presence of police personnel ensured that the situation was quickly addressed.

In the fire fighting operations, as many as two fire engines were deployed to control the blaze and the coordinated efforts of the fire brigade officials led to the successful extinguishing of the fire sometime later and a cooling operation was launched by the officials.

"No injuries were reported in the incident and the situation is currently under control," the official said.

However, old records stored in the hospital were destroyed in the blaze. Investigations are underway to identify the exact cause of the fire, the officials said. 

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a massive fire destroyed a godown of a paper cup manufacturing factory in Diva area of Thane district in Maharashtra on Sunday, a civic official said, reported news agency PTI.

No one was hurt in the blaze. The incident took place at around 7 am in Khidkali area of Thane district, the Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, reported PTI.

"The fire destroyed machinery in the godown. It was doused in two hours. A probe is on to find out the cause of the blaze," he added, reported PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

maharashtra thane Thane Municipal Corporation mumbai news India news

