Maharashtra: 30-year-old man dies after falling at metro site in Thane

A man died after allegedly falling off the metro bridge site in Thane district of Maharashtra, the officials said on Wednesday

A 30-year-old man died after allegedly falling off the metro bridge site in Thane district of Maharashtra, the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said on Wednesday.

According to the civic body, the incident took place after the man, a worker at the metro bridge fell off at the construction site near the R.T.O. office in Wagle Estate in Thane on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway.

The officials said that the incident was reported at around 4:27 hours. Upon reaching the spot, the deceased who was later identified as Dhananjay Chauhan, a 30-year-old metro bridge worker hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was shifted to a hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

Locals informed the officials that Chauhan fell from the bridge, leading to severe injuries. Despite the immediate presence of Wagle Estate Police personnel and disaster management cell personnel, the nature of the injuries proved fatal.

"The deceased was shifted to the District Government Hospital in Thane by the Wagle Estate Police personnel in an ambulance. Unfortunately, despite the immediate efforts, he succumbed to the injuries," an official said.

Further investigations in the matter are underway, sources said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the pillars of a residential building in Kopri area of Thane district in Maharashtra developed cracks and was termed unsafe by the authorities on Saturday, the civic officials said.

According to the RDMC, the Sainath Kripa Society in Thane have developed cracks in the pillars.

The incident was reported at around 11:04 hrs through an alert received in the Disaster Management Room. The precarious condition of the building which is a ground plus 7 storey building was reported to the RDMC, the officials said.

An official said, the building is located near Navjeevan Bank and has become a cause for immediate concern due to extensive cracking in its pillars. The structural damage has led to falling plaster at various locations within the building.

He said, no injuries have been reported so far. The residents were evacuated or managed to safely exit the premises.

After reaching the spot and examining the incident, the officials have informed the other civic authorities for further action have been issued.

