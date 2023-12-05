Mumbai: Eight held for looting Rs 18 lakh by posing as Income Tax officers

Eight persons were held in Mumbai for allegedly looting Rs 18 lakh from a house in Sion after claiming to be Income Tax department officers

As many as eight persons were held in Mumbai for allegedly looting Rs 18 lakh from a house in Sion area of the city after claiming to be Income Tax department officers, police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

As per the complainant, a 29-year-old woman, four unidentified men visited her residence on Sunday, claiming to be IT department officers conducting a raid, according to the PTI.

They took cash from the house and fled, she said.

CCTV footage in the nearby area showed the men using an SUV. Police tracked down its owner, Rajaram Mangle, who allegedly confessed to have been part of the gang and subsequently seven more persons were arrested over the last two days, a police official said.

A bogus identity card of the Income Tax department was seized from one of the arrested men.

A case under Indian Penal Code sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 420 (cheating), 452 (house trespass) and 468 (forgery) was registered at the Sion police station and further probe was on, the official said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Latur Police in Maharashtra have arrested four persons for allegedly trying to rob a jeweller of his valuables, an official said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, the incident took place on Monday night in Gul Market area of Latur city in Maharashtra, he said.

The local crime branch took action against them and seized weapons from the accused identified as Santosh Patekar (26), Nilesh alias Bharat alias Nana Kshirsagar (25), Dnyaneshwar Potdar (31) and Akshay Mahamuni (28), they said, as per the PTI.

"Police had received information that some persons would rob a jeweller by taking away his bag containing jewellery. Based on the tip-off, police began taking action. These four persons were found moving suspiciously in Gul Market area. The police nabbed them even before they could harm the jeweller," the police official said.

During their interrogation, the accused admitted that they hatched a conspiracy to rob the jeweller with the help of weapons. They told the police that Potdar and Mahamuni were debt-ridden and in order to earn easy money, they hatched a conspiracy, he said.

A crime branch team led by inspector Sanjivan Mirkale took the action against the accused.

(with PTI inputs)

