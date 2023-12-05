The Thane Police in Maharashtra have arrested one person from a village in Raigad and seized mephedrone worth Rs 6.10 lakh from him, an official said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Mephedrone worth Rs 6.10 lakh seized, one held in Thane x 00:00

The Thane Police in Maharashtra have arrested one person from a village in Raigad district of Maharashtra and seized mephedrone worth Rs 6.10 lakh from him, an official said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The suspect, identified as Shadab Sayyad (42), was held from Shirdhon village on the Mumbai-Goa highway, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police conducted a raid in the village following a tip-off, and and seized 61.09 grams of the banned drug worth Rs 6,10,900, the police official said.

The case against him was registered under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

Meanwhile, in an another seizure, the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police's crime branch have busted a drugs peddling racket allegedly involved in dealing in huge quantity of drugs, mainly charas. The police have nabbed three people in the matter, the police said on December 2.

According to the MBVV police, the senior police officials had instructed the cops to be extra vigilant regarding drug peddling in the area. Meanwhile, the unit 3 of the MBBV crime branch headed by Inspector Pramod Badak had been working on information regarding drug peddling in the area. On December 1, while regular police patrolling, the police officials spotted a suspicious man at night and decided to conduct checks on him.

"When the police officials conducted checks on him, drugs weighing around 1.1 kilo was seized from the suspect. The value of charas seized from him was around Rs 11 lakhs. The cops later suspected him to be involved in a larger peddling ring," said an official.

The man was identified as Kailash Tamore, 36, a resident of Palghar district in Maharashtra. A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered against him at Mandvi Police Station.

The police officials from the unit 3 of the crime branch further began to investigate the case and found that Kailash had more accompliance who were also allegedly involved in the drug business, the police said.

The cops later formed teams to locate the suspects and found that two persons, identified as, Sanket Tamore, 32 and Nikesh Davne, 37, both residents of Palghar district in Maharashtra were also allegedly involved in the business.

"A trap was laid accordingly and both were also nabbed. Searches were also conducted on them which led to a recovery of charas weighing around 7.650 kilos valuing over Rs. 75 lakh in the market," the official said.

In the entire operation, the police officials recovered a total of 8.750 kilos of charas valuing over Rs. 86.13 lakh was seized by the police, the official added.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!