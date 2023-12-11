Mumbai Police on Monday said that it was able to completely solve a robbery case in which Rs 4.03 crore was robbed and nabbed four suspects from Gujarat

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Mumbai Police solves Rs 4.03 crore robbery case, nab four suspects from Gujarat x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Mumbai Police on Monday said that it was able to completely solve a robbery case The police also recovered Rs 4.03 crore robbed by the suspects The police have arrested four people in the matter

Mumbai Police on Monday said that it was able to completely solve a robbery case in which Rs 4.03 crore was robbed. The robbery had taken place in south Mumbai and a case was registered by the police on December 10. The police have nabbed four suspects from Gujarat allegedly involved in the crime and made a 100 per cent recovery of the robbed amount.

According to the police, the incident took place under the jurisdiction of LT Marg Police in a south Mumbai building located in Kalbadevi area. The complainant had told the police that four suspects had reached the spot and robbed two employees of a businessman. The suspects had decamped with Rs 4.06 crore after tying the two employees of a businessman.

ADVERTISEMENT

"After receiving the complaint, FIR was registered by the LT Marg Police that began initial investigations in the case," an official said.

The senior police officers of the zone 2 of Mumbai Police too joined the probe and formed a special team to investigate the matter and recover the robbed money, the police said.

Police officials from police stations including LT Marg, Pydhonie, VP Road, joined in to investigate the case, the police said.

"The suspects were unknown and the teams working on the case initially had very little information on them. The police officials began to work on the primary information and also used technical clues regarding the suspects," the official added.

The police said, the teams found that the suspects had fled to Gujarat from Mumbai after the robbery and began to trace them. In the meantime, a team of Mumbai Police officials immediately reached Gujarat to nab them.

The location of the suspects was finally traced and all the four allegedly involved in the crime were nabbed. The police was also able to recover the entire robbed amount. The suspects were later formally placed under arrest by the LT Marg Police.

Those arrested in the matter were identified as Harshad Thakur, 26, a labourer, Rajuba Waghela, 21, a driver by profession, Charanba Waghela, 26, a driver, Mehul Dhabi, 24, driver and Chiragji Thakur, 26, also a driver by profession. All the suspects are natves of Gujarat, the police said.

Further investigations in the matter are being done, it said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!