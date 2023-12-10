Navi Mumbai: Man, his relatives allegedly abducted minor; case registered

Navi Mumbai Police have booked a man and two of his family members for kidnapping a 17-year-old girl

Navi Mumbai Police have booked a man and two of his family members for kidnapping a 17-year-old girl, stated a report in PTI. According to the report, an official from Panvel Town police station said that the accused and the girl were reportedly romantically involved for the past six months.

According to the report, on December 6, the accused allegedly took the girl away around 10 am from near Uran Phata in the Karanjade area of Panvel claiming they would get married. The official confirmed that the girl's whereabouts as of now are not known.

After receiving a complaint from the girl's parents, the police acted quickly and filed a case against the man and two of his relatives under Indian Penal Code sections 363 (kidnapping) and 34 (addressing criminal conduct carried out by many individuals with a common motive), the report added. The probe is still going on.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a woman teacher from a private coaching class in Navi Mumbai was booked by cops for hitting a student for not doing his homework properly.

According to the report in PTI, the teacher of the coaching centre beat up a student who is 14 years old after he made mistakes in the mathematics homework she had given the students. The incident reportedly happened on Friday evening.

According to the report, the accused, aged 35, working at the coaching centre in Ghansoli, beat up the student severely on her hands with a bamboo stick, an official from Koparkhairane police station said quoting a complaint filed by the minor's parents.

The police, according to the PTI report, have registered an offence against the teacher under Indian Penal Code section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and are currently conducting a probe into the case.

In another unrelated incident, Belapur Lok Adalat settled a road accident claim of Rs 81 lakhs. A man died in a road accident in 2017 and his family claimed that the deceased, aged 32, died when the cab he was riding in collided with another car on the Mulund-Airoli road and requested Rs 1 crore in compensation for his death.

With PTI inputs

