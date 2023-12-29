Maharashtra: Police bust car theft gang; six arrested, stolen cars worth Rs 2.42 cr seized

Six persons of a gang allegedly involved in selling stolen cars nationwide were arrested by the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police of Maharashtra

Six persons of a gang allegedly involved in selling stolen cars nationwide were arrested by the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police of Maharashtra, a senior official said on Friday.

Cars worth Rs 2.42 crore stolen from eight places in Delhi have been seized, newswire PTI reported.

The probe into the racket began after a Mumbai-based businessman registered a case on December 6 of cheating in a car deal, Central Crime Unit senior inspector Rahul Rakh said.

"Our probe found that several cars had been stolen from various parts of Delhi and were being sold fraudulently. We managed to track down the original owners after retrieving car registration, chassis number through Google Tracking System and vehicle verification number etc," he said.

"We found that the accused used to buy these cars knowing they were stolen, then change details and sell them in various states. We seized eight cars cumulatively worth Rs 2.42 crore," he said.

He identified the accused as Milanrajsingh alias Bapu Sureshkumar Chouhan from Gujarat, Tarifhussain Iqbal Khan from Jaipur in Rajasthan, Irshad Akbahbhai Ajmeri from Ahmedabad, Wasim Altaf Pathan from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh and Shahid Ayub Khan, also from Ujjain, as well as number plate maker Nabijan alias Allabaksh Shoukatali Ansari.

Further probe into the racket is underway, the official added.

In a separate incident, a 36-year-old man detained in connection with a cheating case allegedly attempted suicide at a police station in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at Narpoli police station in Bhiwandi on Thursday when the man identified as Anil Murarilal Gupta was detained for his involvement in a cheating case, inspector Pramod Kumbhar said.

The Bandra police nabbed Gupta, a resident of Narpoli, and took him to the local police station to complete formalities, he said.

Gupta went to the washroom and consumed a poisonous substance. He was immediately administered first aid, the official said.

The accused feared arrest in connection with the offences of cheating registered against him with the Bandra and Dindoshi police stations, he said, adding that a case under section 309 (attempted suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. (With inputs from agencies)