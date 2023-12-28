Mumbai: 51-year-old man killed by group of people in Bandra, one held

Mumbai Police on Thursday said that it arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly killing a 51-year-old man in Bandra area of the city

Mumbai Police on Thursday said that it arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly killing a 51-year-old man in Bandra area of the city.

According to the police, the Bandra Police have arrested Abbas Mohammed Ali Sheikh (23) for allegedly being involved in murder of Francis alias Shafiq Fernandis alias Shafiq Rehman Fernandis (51) and threatening to kill the deceased daughter Ziyan Fernandis (25). The incident took place at around 11:30 pm on December 27.

“On 27th December, Francis Fernandis was returning home along with his family from the rose ceremony. Accused Saad Iqbal Sheikh (30) was smoking a cigarette in front of Tony Stores, Chapel road, Bandra west. Having trouble from cigarette smoke, Ziyan Fernandis told her father about it. Her father went to tell the accused about it. On telling the accused about it, Saad along with a woman started abusing Francis. Saad also called someone over the phone. In some time, Sayed along with another person wearing a helmet appeared and allegedly stabbed Francis to death. They later threatened his daughter saying they would kill her as well,” said an officer from Bandra police.

He added, “Francis was stabbed at multiple places on his body including head, neck, chest and arm by using a sharp knife. We registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of women), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 34 (criminal act involving several individuals) and sections of Maharashtra police act.” the officer added.

On the basis of technical investigation, the police have arrested Abbas Mohammed Ali Sheikh for being involved in the alleged murder. We are probing the case further and will soon arrest the other three accused,” said Sanjay Marathe, Senior Police inspector, Bandra Police.

