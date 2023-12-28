Woman burnt alive in Bhandup: Mumbai Police registers FIR, two booked

Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against two people a woman was burnt alive in Bhandup area of the city, an official said.

Representational Pic/File

The incident took place on December 27, 32-year-old woman was allegedly burnt by her brother-in-law and her sister-in-law. The woman was taken to Fortis Hospital where she succumbed to the burn injuries, the official said.

According to a statement to the Bhandup Police, on December 27, at around 10 am the victim Sayra Bano Khan had a petty fight with her brother-in-law Barkat and her sister-in-law Anjum Khan. In a fit of rage both allegedly abused her and Ajuman allegedly threw kerosene at her while Barkat burnt her using a matchstick.

The victim shouted for help, her another brother-in-law Ehsan Khan and some neighbors came to her rescue and later shifted her to Fortis Hospital where she passed away, the police said.

Based on the statement of the victim, police have registered an FIR against two people including Barkat and Anjum. Further investigation is on, an official said.

