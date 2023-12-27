Mumbai crime news: Woman burnt alive by in-laws in Bhandup over family dispute

A woman was reportedly burnt alive by her in-laws over a family dispute in the Bhandup area of Maharashtra's Mumbai

A woman was reportedly burnt alive by her in-laws over a family dispute in the Bhandup area of Maharashtra's Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

They said that two people have been detained in connection with the case, newswire ANI reported.

"32-year-old woman was reportedly burnt alive by her in-laws over a family dispute and two people have been detained by the police in connection with the matter," Police said.

"The woman with 95 per cent burns is in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital," the police said.

Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Police has arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly trying to kill a self-proclaimed godman in Maharashtra's Nagpur as he took money from the former's family members under the pretext of bringing them good luck, an official said.

The man, Mohammed Qureshi, was arrested on Tuesday and a case was registered against him at Panchpaoli police station, he said.

The self-styled godman, Baba Shaikh Umar, is 75 years old.

"The accused told the police that he took the step as his family members had come under the influence of the godman and they provided money to him as he promised to give 'tabeez' (amulet) to them for good luck and protection. He misled them into believing that he possessed supernatural powers," a police official said.

Qureshi was upset with the self-styled godman. At 7.15 pm on Tuesday, Qureshi stabbed Shaikh with a knife near Teka area, in which he suffered serious injuries, the official said.

Qureshi then fled from the scene. Shaikh was later taken to a hospital in a critical condition and is currently undergoing treatment, he said.

The accused was later arrested and a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 307 (attempt to murder) was registered against him, the police said.

Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code prescribes the punishment for the attempt to murder, including imprisonment for up to ten years or life imprisonment, depending on the circumstances. (With inputs from agencies)