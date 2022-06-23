Maharashtra: Policeman booked for raping 42-year-old woman on false promise of marriage

Breaking News
Updated on: 23 June,2022 03:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Based on a complaint, an FIR under section 376 (rape) of the IPC has been registered against an assistant police inspector posted with the Nagpur police

Representative image. Pic/Istock


An offence has been registered against a policeman for allegedly raping a 42-year-old woman on fake promise of marriage, an official said.

Based on a complaint, an FIR under section 376 (rape) of the IPC has been registered against an assistant police inspector posted with the Nagpur police, the official said.




According to the police, the accused policeman and the victim knew each other since 2019, when the latter had approached the police to lodge a complaint against her husband.


The victim and the accused had travelled to Mumbai and stayed in a lodge, where he allegedly raped her after promising to marry her, he said.

The woman recently approached the Bhoiwada police station here, as the accused had not fulfilled his promise, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

