Maharashtra: Pune Police files chargesheet against drug lord Lalit Patil, others

The Pune City Police in Maharashtra filed 3,150 page chargesheet against 14 people including drug lord Lalit Patil (37), official sources said on Saturday.

The police submitted the chargesheet before a special court for Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) cases, they said.

According to the Pune Police, an alleged accused Arvindkumar Lahore was the “gang leader” of the alleged mephedrone drug cartel which was operated from a pharmaceutical company based in Nashik district of Maharashtra.

Mumbai Police had earlier raided a factory and had seized mephedrone worth Rs 300 crore from a pharmaceutical company.

On October 17, the police had nabbed Lalit Patil from Bengaluru.

During the investigation it was revealed that the factory setup planning was done by Arvindkumar Lahore and Lalit Patil when they were lodged together in the Yerwada jail in Pune.

According to the police, Mois Shaikh a prison officer had provided Lalit Patil access to a his mobile phone and Lalit Patil had instructed his brother Bhushan Patil and his associate Abhishek Balakawde to setup a factory in Shindegaon MIDC in December 2022.

The Pune Police had invoked MCOCA in the case in November 2023.

The police had also seized 5 kgs of gold from Lalit Patil and 3 kgs of gold from Abhishek Balkawade as it alleged that they purchased gold from the money they earned by selling mephedrone.

