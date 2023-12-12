Maharashtra: Raigad Police seize drugs worth Rs 325 crore, arrest 3

Raigad Police carried out an operation that resulted in discovery of a cache of MD drugs valued at Rs 325 crore in two separate raids and arrest of three people

Raigad Police carried out a significant operation that resulted in the discovery of a cache of MD drugs valued at Rs 325 crore in two separate raids and the arrest of three people, stated a report in ANI.

Three people were detained by authorities during a raid at the Aanchal Chemical pharmaceutical company's premises in Khopoli, Raigad district. The individuals were accused of managing an MD drug company within the premises of India Electric Poles Manufacturing Company in Dheku village of Khopoli.

The police operation yielded the seizure of raw materials valued at Rs 15 lakh that were used to manufacture MD drug powder, as well as machinery valued at Rs 65 lakh that was used in the process, and MD drugs valued at Rs 107 crores.

Pravin Pawar, Konkan Range IG, revealed to ANI, "In the raid at 'Aanchal Chemical', MD drugs worth Rs 107 crores were confiscated, and following the interrogation of the apprehended individuals, police discovered 174 kg of MD drugs valued at Rs 218 crore in the international market, stored in another warehouse. A total of Rs 325 crores worth of drugs have been seized across both operations."

The three suspects who had been detained were brought before the court and placed under arrest until December 14.

Authorities believe that during the previous two months, drugs were hidden in the warehouse where they were found. The accused allegedly used the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) to distribute the drugs to different countries while arranging illegal activities through the fabrication of documents.

The cops are conducting further probes to unravel the locations and amounts of drug shipments that the accused has sent, as well as to identify any more places where these illegal substances may be hidden.

Recently, a Nigerian national was detained in Mumbai by the Customs' Air Intelligence Unit for trying to smuggle heroin worth crores from Mumbai to Delhi. According to the report in PTI, the woman was apprehended by the AIU early on Saturday last week while she was travelling from Mumbai to the national capital; she was intercepted based on a specific tip-off.

With agency inputs

