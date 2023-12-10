A Nigerian woman was arrested in Mumbai for smuggling heroin worth Rs 2 crore from Mumbai to Delhi.

Representative Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: Nigerian woman arrested with drugs worth Rs 2 crore x 00:00

A Nigerian woman was detained in Mumbai by the Customs' Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) for trying to smuggle heroin worth Rs 2 crore from Mumbai to Delhi, according to an AIU spokesman on Sunday, stated a report in PTI.

The report stated that the woman was apprehended by the AIU early on Saturday morning while travelling from Mumbai to Delhi, based on particular information. During a search, AIU agents found a secret stockpile of 20 capsules—possibly heroin—stored in her bra.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the investigation, Victoria Okafor, the accused, admitted to carrying the pills. She claimed to have obtained them from a man named Onye who lived in the Palghar district's Nallasopara, which is close to Mumbai, the PTI report added.

According to the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Victoria Okafor has been placed under arrest.

Another report in ANI stated that the Nigerian woman had Heroin weighing about 350 grams quoting an official of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). According to the report, the woman had concealed drugs worth Rs 2.45 crore.

"Sub Inspector Rajeev Kumar, deployed at the frisking booth near ATRS 8, demonstrated keen behavioural detection skills when he observed suspicious activities exhibited by the aforementioned lady passenger. Recognising the potential security threat, Sub-Inspector Rajeev Kumar promptly communicated his observations to Lady Constable Kale Suvarna who was deployed for frisking duty at the mentioned ladies' frisking booth," PRO of CISF told ANI.

The official further said, "During frisking, the vigilant CISF women screener observed that the woman passenger had concealed suspicious items beneath her clothing, specifically in the upper body area. A thorough and meticulous search revealed the presence of 20 capsules filled with some suspicious substance, collectively weighing approximately 350 grams. Subsequent analysis identified the substance as heroin."

The official said that there are still questions and investigations into the case.

In another case, a US national was booked by Navi Mumbai police for allegedly sexually harassing a staffer at a hotel in the city. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code but no arrests have been made.

With agency inputs

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!