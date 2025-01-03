Breaking News
Maharashtra: Railway employee beaten and looted at Kasara, RPF officials save him

Updated on: 03 January,2025 10:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

The RPF team at Kasara came together to save the life of a railway employee who had been brutally attacked and left unconscious near the railway tracks

The RPF official while carrying the injured railway employee

A railway employee was allegedly beaten, looted and was later dumped in the bushes at Kasara in Maharashtra, the officials said, adding that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials later saved him.


They said that in a heroic act of teamwork, the Central Railway RPF team at Kasara came together to save the life of a railway employee who had been brutally attacked and left unconscious near the railway tracks.


The officials said that on the morning of January 1, 2025, the RPF Post at Kasara received a distress message from Ankit Garg, Senior Section Engineer/Permanent Way. The message indicated that a person had fallen near pole no. 110/42 along the railway tracks. The team immediately swung into action, led by RPF Sub-Inspector Ram Lakhan Kumar, who rushed to the location with his team.


They said that upon reaching the site, the team found an unconscious man lying near the tracks. Without wasting a moment, they carefully transported the the person to the hospital.

The person was later identified as Somnath Eknath Shinde, a railway employee working as a Track Maintainer in Bhandup Unit No. 1, He was in critical condition at the time of his rescue by the RPF team.

After completing the necessary formalities, the RPF team carried out a routine check of Shinde's bag, which helped them identify. Shinde revealed that he had been returning home after finishing his duty. He had gotten off at Umbarmali station and was standing on the highway when he was suddenly attacked and robbed by unidentified persons. The attackers brutally beat him before abandoning him near the railway pole. The medical examination revealed internal injuries, and his family was promptly informed about the incident, an official said.

The RPF team, led by Sub-Inspector Ram Lakhan Kumar, Head Constable Santosh Bagul, and the Vehicle Driver Mahipal Pandit, have been praised by railway officials for saving the life of the injured person.

