Maharashtra: Retired railway employee killed over money in Thane; 4 held

A resident of Kalyan in Thane district, the victim worked as a ticket checker with the railways before his retirement in July 2021, a police official said

The Thane Police in Maharashtra arrested four people for allegedly killing a retired railway employee over money and burying his body, an official said on Wednesday, the PTI reported.

A resident of Kalyan, victim Gopal Rangayya Naidu (62) worked as a ticket checker with the railways before his retirement in July 2021.

According to the police, Naidu received Rs 26 lakh after his retirement of which he had given Rs 10 lakh to his friend Ramesh More.

In October 2022, Naidu sought his money back for his son's college fees but More was evasive. Naidu then mortgaged his house to raise funds for his son's studies, the official said.

Naidu got into a heated exchange with More in January 2023 after the latter did not repay the money, the official said.

On June 3, Naidu went missing. Ten days later, his family was informed by the police about the discovery of a highly decomposed body in a field in Shahpur.

As the family identified the body as Naidu's on the basis of a ring and cloth on it, More went underground, the official said.

The police have so far arrested four persons, including the one in whose field the body was found, in connection with the case, though More remains still at large, he said.

Inspector Rajkumar Upase of Sahapur police station said they have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence).

Meanwhile, in an another incident on Tuesday, bodies of two men were found at different locations in Shahapur of Maharashtra's Thane district, the police had said on Tuesday, according to the PTI.

The Kasara police registered two separate cases of murder in connection with the deaths that came to light on Monday, an official told the PTI on Tuesday.

The body of a 35-year-old man was found in the bushes at Kasara ghat, while another man, aged 25 years, was found dead in Vashala area, he said.

It is suspected that the men were killed somewhere else and their bodies were dumped at these two locations to destroy evidence, he said, adding that investigations are underway.

(with PTI inputs)