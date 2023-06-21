Breaking News
Mumbai: Metros may start rolling even if car sheds are not ready
Mumbai: 3 km from horror hostel, students live in terror
Top cop to probe BMC projects
Mumbai: Kurar police bust ATM fraud gang, 4 arrested for nationwide scams
Mumbai: Relationship manager nearly empties bank accounts of 80-year-old
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Police issues preventive orders for city check list of banned activities around airport airspace

Mumbai Police issues preventive orders for city; check list of banned activities around airport, airspace

Updated on: 21 June,2023 01:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The order issued by the Mumbai Police said that any person contravening the order shall be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code

Mumbai Police issues preventive orders for city; check list of banned activities around airport, airspace

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai Police issues preventive orders for city; check list of banned activities around airport, airspace
x
00:00

Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued fresh preventive orders for the city.


In its order, the police said that whereas reports have been received that in the areas under the control of Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, it has been noticed that flying balloons, high riser crackers, light emitting objects, kites etc are sent up in and around the airspace, and also in the approach path of runways.


Laser Light Beams are flashed specifically towards landing aircraft, in the Free Flight Zone around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Juhu Aerodrome and Naval Air Station INS Shikra, thereby endangering the safe operation of aircrafts in the said area, the order said.


The order said, whereas it is necessary that checks should be put on the flying of paragliders, sending up of balloons, use of high riser crackers, usage of light emitting objects, flying of kites and usage of Laser Beam illumination for establishing a safe and Laser Beam Free Flight Zone around Chhatrapati  Shivaji Maharaj International Airport so that usage of paragliders, balloons, high riser, crackers, light emitting objects, kites, Laser Beams should not affect aircraft landing, take off and safe aircraft flying operations and that immediate action is necessary for the same. 

The order was issued by Vishal Thakur, DCP(Operations), Mumbai.

An official said, "It is a routine preventive order issued by the Mumbai Police on regular intervals." 

The order further said, it was being ordered that, in the jurisdiction of Mumbai Police Commissionerate, no person shall use paragliders, send up balloons, use high riser crackers, release light emitting objects, fly kites and use Laser Beam in the Free Flight Zone around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

It said, any person or individual who notices such type of activities being used with the intent to obstruct landing, take off and flying operations of any aircraft shall inform the nearest police station.

"This order shall come into force with effect from 00.01 hrs of 23/06/2023 till 24.00 hrs of 21/08/2023 for the period of 60 days (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier. Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," the order said.

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
mumbai police mumbai news mumbai crime news maharashtra India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK