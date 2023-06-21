The order issued by the Mumbai Police said that any person contravening the order shall be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai Police issues preventive orders for city; check list of banned activities around airport, airspace x 00:00

Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued fresh preventive orders for the city.

In its order, the police said that whereas reports have been received that in the areas under the control of Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, it has been noticed that flying balloons, high riser crackers, light emitting objects, kites etc are sent up in and around the airspace, and also in the approach path of runways.

ADVERTISEMENT

Laser Light Beams are flashed specifically towards landing aircraft, in the Free Flight Zone around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Juhu Aerodrome and Naval Air Station INS Shikra, thereby endangering the safe operation of aircrafts in the said area, the order said.

The order said, whereas it is necessary that checks should be put on the flying of paragliders, sending up of balloons, use of high riser crackers, usage of light emitting objects, flying of kites and usage of Laser Beam illumination for establishing a safe and Laser Beam Free Flight Zone around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport so that usage of paragliders, balloons, high riser, crackers, light emitting objects, kites, Laser Beams should not affect aircraft landing, take off and safe aircraft flying operations and that immediate action is necessary for the same.

The order was issued by Vishal Thakur, DCP(Operations), Mumbai.

An official said, "It is a routine preventive order issued by the Mumbai Police on regular intervals."

The order further said, it was being ordered that, in the jurisdiction of Mumbai Police Commissionerate, no person shall use paragliders, send up balloons, use high riser crackers, release light emitting objects, fly kites and use Laser Beam in the Free Flight Zone around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

It said, any person or individual who notices such type of activities being used with the intent to obstruct landing, take off and flying operations of any aircraft shall inform the nearest police station.

"This order shall come into force with effect from 00.01 hrs of 23/06/2023 till 24.00 hrs of 21/08/2023 for the period of 60 days (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier. Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," the order said.