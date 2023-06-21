Mumbai: Man who slit woman's throat used to be lovers

She moved out of home they were living in months ago due to his violence

After slitting the victim’s throat in the auto on Monday evening, the killer injured himself with it. Representation Pic

The police have found that the woman whose throat was slit in an auto-rickshaw in Sakinaka on Monday evening had been in a live-in relationship with the killer. According to the cops, the murder was premeditated as the deceased, Panchsheela Jamdar, had moved out of the house in which she was staying with the accused, Deepak Borse.

The couple broke up more than two months ago, the police stated. A police officer said, “Borse and Jamdar are residents of Sangharsh Nagar in Sakinaka. Around three to four years ago, they fell in love and decided to tie the knot one day. A year ago, the woman moved out of her parents’ house and started residing with Borse. However, the latter would fight with his partner often and also beat her up. Because of this, she eventually shifted to her old residence.”

On Monday morning, Borse called his Jamdar and they decided to meet each other. The former picked up the latter in auto later but the two started arguing eventually. Borse then produced a knife and attacked Jamdar, who jumped out of the vehicle and fell on the road. Borse then turned the knife on himself. Passers-by rushed the injured couple to the hospital where Jamdar was declared dead. Borse is out of danger.