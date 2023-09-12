Breaking News
Maharashtra: Revenue department officials recover detonators, gelatin sticks from Mumbra creek, probe launched

Updated on: 12 September,2023 10:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

According to preliminary investigations, the explosives were brought for illegal sand mining at the the Mumbra Creek in Thane, Maharashtra

Maharashtra: Revenue department officials recover detonators, gelatin sticks from Mumbra creek, probe launched

Pic/official sources

The Local Revenue Department in Maharashtra's Thane on Tuesday conducted checks at Mumbra Creek and recovered as many as 17 detonators and 16 gelatin sticks inside a box on a barge, the officials said.


The persons on the barge allegedly fled away from the spot upon seeing the approaching officials. The Kalwa cops in Thane filed a case against the unknown persons for the possession of explosives and transferred the case to Mumbra police station for further investigations in the matter, the officials said.


According to preliminary investigations, the explosives were brought for illegal sand mining at the creek. On Tuesday afternoon, around 2 pm, local fishermen saw two unknown barges approaching Mumbra Creek. The fishermen went forward to check on them, and upon noticing the approaching fishermen, the persons on the barge abandoned it and fled.


The officials found 16 gelatin sticks and 17 detonators in a box. Cops were immediately summoned. Upon receiving the information, Kalwa police, Thane Crime Branch officials, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, the Dog squad, and Revenue officials reached the spot. After preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the explosives might have been brought to the creek for blasting during illegal sand mining.

The box containing explosives has been seized by the police.

"We have seized the explosives, and the process to book the unknown persons for the possession of it is underway," said an official from Thane police.

He added, "As of now, we don't suspect any terror angle to it, but an in-depth investigation will be conducted to ascertain the source of the seized articles."

thane crime mumbai crime news maharashtra India news national news

Mid-Day Web Stories

