Maharashtra reported 2,19,047 cases of financial fraud last year, with Rs 38,872.14 crore as the total amount involved and the highest number of such incidents in Mumbai, as per data shared by the state Home Department, reported news agency PTI.

Among various prominent places, Mumbai reported the highest number of financial fraud cases at 51,873 involving a total amount of Rs 12,404.12 crore, reported PTI.

This was followed by Pune city, which recorded 22,059 fraud cases, with losses amounting to Rs 5,122.66 crore.

Pune district as a whole reported 42,802 cases, with 16,115 cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad (Rs 3,291.25 crore in losses) and 4,628 fin une Rural (Rs 434.35 crore in losses), reported PTI.

Thane district followed closely with 35,388 fraud cases reported. Thane city recorded 20,892 cases, Navi Mumbai 13,260 and Thane Rural 1,236 cases. The total financial loss in the district was Rs 8,583.61 crore, according to the data, reported PTI.

Mira Bhayander and Vasai Virar areas recorded 11,754 cases with financial losses reaching to Rs 1,431.18 crore.

Nagpur City reported 11,875 cases, while Nagpur Rural accounted for 1,620 cases, with total losses amounting to Rs 1,491.07 crore.

There were 9,169 cases reported in Nashik district, including 6,381 in Nashik city and 2,788 in Nashik Rural. The total loss in the district was Rs 1,047.32 crore.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district reported 6,090 cases of financial fraud of Rs 543.61 crore, while Amravati district reported 2,778 cases involving Rs 223.059 crore.

There were 4,837 cases reported in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city and 1,819 in Amravati city, as per the data, reported PTI.

Solapur district recorded 3,457 cases where people lost Rs 394.54 crore in such frauds.

Among other districts, Buldhana reported 1,531 cases, Chandrapur 1,792, and Latur 1,624 cases involving amounts of Rs 239.19 crore, Rs 175.39 crore and Rs 240.45 crore, respectively, reported PTI.

Authorities have urged people to remain alert and report suspicious activities related to financial transactions.

Bank account KYC fraud: Two held from Tamil Nadu for cheating Mumbai man

Two persons were held from Tamil Nadu for alleged involvement in a cybercrime case registered by Sion police in Mumbai, an official said on Friday, reported PTI.

A Sion resident received a call for KYC verification of his bank account, but soon realised he had lost Rs 1 lakh in 20 transactions carried out by cyber fraudsters, the official said.

