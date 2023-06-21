Maharashtra: Social media 'friend' booked for molesting teen girl from Panvel

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case in the matter and are yet to make arrest in the case, an official said

The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have booked a man from Nashik for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl and demanding Rs 50,000 for not releasing her photos on social media, an official told the PTI on Wednesday.

The suspect is yet to be arrested, he said.

The victim, a resident of Panvel in Raigad district, became friends with the man on social media, he said.

However, the suspect allegedly threatened to reveal their friendship to the girl's parents and forced her to send her photos and videos in the nude, the official said quoting the FIR.

He also created a fake account on Instagram in the name of the girl.

The man travelled to Panvel from Nashik and also clicked selfies with the girl, the official added.

The police have registered a case under sections 387 (Putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) 354 (assault or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty), 354 (d) (stalking), 506 (threat be to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.

Further investigations in the matter are underway.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 45-year-old security guard of a residential building in Mumbai was arrested by the police for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old girl inside the electricity meter room of the complex, a police official had told the PTI on Monday.

The security guard allegedly molested the girl on multiple occasions, the official added, the news agency had earlier reported.

According to the Samata Nagar police station official, the security guard was arrested on Saturday after the matter was reported to the police. The investigations have revealed that he had been working in the housing society where the girl stays with her family for past few months.

During probe, the police had found that the accused would allegedly take the minor girl inside the electricity meter room of the building and molest her whenever he found her alone in the society premises, he said, according to the PTI.

An FIR was filed against the security guard and he was arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), he added.

(with PTI inputs)