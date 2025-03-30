Breaking News
Flying of balloons, paragliding banned for 60 days in airport's free flight zone
Cops issue preventive order asking landlords to furnish tenant details online
Hotel brawl case against Saif Ali Khan: Actor Amrita Arora testifies in court
Mumbai Police use AI to track Mulund resident’s stolen phone; two arrested
Panvel Police arrest 27-year-old for fatally shooting man three days ago
Gudi Padwa Gudi Padwa
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Tanker filled with kerosene falls from bridge in Maharashtras Palghar district driver injured

Tanker filled with kerosene falls from bridge in Maharashtra's Palghar district, driver injured

Updated on: 30 March,2025 09:17 PM IST  |  Palghar
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The incident occurred in the Manor area on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, said an official from Kasa police station

Tanker filled with kerosene falls from bridge in Maharashtra's Palghar district, driver injured

The injured tanker driver has been admitted to a local hospital. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Tanker filled with kerosene falls from bridge in Maharashtra's Palghar district, driver injured
x
00:00

A tanker carrying kerosene fell from a bridge in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday, disrupting traffic on the service road below for a few hours, an official said, reported the PTI.


The tanker driver was injured in the accident, the official said.


He said that the incident occurred in the Manor area on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, said the official from Kasa police station.


Citing preliminary information, the official said the driver lost control of the tanker on a bridge, causing the vehicle to crash into a sidewall and plunge onto the service road, according to the PTI.

A large quantity of kerosene spilled on the service road, prompting the authorities to divert the traffic on it for a couple of hours. The personnel from the disaster management cell and the local fire brigade subsequently cleaned the road, the official said.

The injured tanker driver has been admitted to a local hospital, he added.

One injured in accident between truck and car in Thane

Meanwhile, in an another incident, one person was injured in an accident between a truck and a car in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said.

According to the RDMC officials, the incident took place at around 4:10 pm near Raheja Police Chowki at Three Haat Naka in Thane (West).

The RDMC officials, after receiving the information regarding the accident, the officials rushed to the spot for rescue and relief operations.

The accident took place on the road leading from Mulund Check Naka to Three Haat Naka, the officials said.

The incident involved a collision between a truck and a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz car. The truck was traveling from Mulund to Diva, while the car was heading towards Kalwa when the incident took place, the official said.

"In the accident, the car driver sustained minor injuries," said an official.

Following the incident the Wagle Police Station officials and Regional Disaster Management Cell personnel rushed to the spot with a pickup vehicle at the scene.

The accident also led to slowing the traffic movement between Mulund Check Naka and Three Haat Naka for sometime, the officials said.

He said that the officials moved both the vehicles involved in the accident from the road. The road was cleared, and traffic was restored to normal later.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra palghar Crime News mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK