The incident occurred in the Manor area on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, said an official from Kasa police station

The injured tanker driver has been admitted to a local hospital. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Tanker filled with kerosene falls from bridge in Maharashtra's Palghar district, driver injured x 00:00

A tanker carrying kerosene fell from a bridge in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday, disrupting traffic on the service road below for a few hours, an official said, reported the PTI.

The tanker driver was injured in the accident, the official said.

He said that the incident occurred in the Manor area on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, said the official from Kasa police station.

Citing preliminary information, the official said the driver lost control of the tanker on a bridge, causing the vehicle to crash into a sidewall and plunge onto the service road, according to the PTI.

A large quantity of kerosene spilled on the service road, prompting the authorities to divert the traffic on it for a couple of hours. The personnel from the disaster management cell and the local fire brigade subsequently cleaned the road, the official said.

The injured tanker driver has been admitted to a local hospital, he added.

One injured in accident between truck and car in Thane

Meanwhile, in an another incident, one person was injured in an accident between a truck and a car in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said.

According to the RDMC officials, the incident took place at around 4:10 pm near Raheja Police Chowki at Three Haat Naka in Thane (West).

The RDMC officials, after receiving the information regarding the accident, the officials rushed to the spot for rescue and relief operations.

The accident took place on the road leading from Mulund Check Naka to Three Haat Naka, the officials said.

The incident involved a collision between a truck and a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz car. The truck was traveling from Mulund to Diva, while the car was heading towards Kalwa when the incident took place, the official said.

"In the accident, the car driver sustained minor injuries," said an official.

Following the incident the Wagle Police Station officials and Regional Disaster Management Cell personnel rushed to the spot with a pickup vehicle at the scene.

The accident also led to slowing the traffic movement between Mulund Check Naka and Three Haat Naka for sometime, the officials said.

He said that the officials moved both the vehicles involved in the accident from the road. The road was cleared, and traffic was restored to normal later.

(with PTI inputs)