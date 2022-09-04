Breaking News
Maharashtra: Teen accused of theft held in Mumbai after fleeing MP juvenile home

Updated on: 04 September,2022 05:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The boy allegedly involved in a theft case, was apprehended from Shivaji Nagar locality in the north-eastern suburb on Saturday, an official said.

A 17-year-old boy who ran away from a juvenile home in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh was traced to Mankhurd in Mumbai hours after he escaped from a children's facility here as well, a police official said on Sunday.


The boy allegedly involved in a theft case, was apprehended from Shivaji Nagar locality in the north-eastern suburb on Saturday, the official said.

"He was sent to Mankhurd children's home and then MP police was informed. However, on Saturday, he ran away from the Mankhurd facility as well. He was held sometime later and has been handed over to Kotwali police station in MP," the official added.

