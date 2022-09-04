Devastating news 'My Brother' Cyrus Mistry passed away: Supriya Sule

The accident took place near Charoti Naka in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Sunday afternoon, the police said. Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider. At the time of the accident four people were present in the car. Two, including Mistry, died on the spot, the police said

The car in which Cyrus Mistry was travelling. Pic- Hanif Patel

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry passed away in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday. Following the news of his demise, several people took to Twitter and shared their grief. PM Modi too expressed grief over paasing away of Cyrus Mistry. He wrote, "the untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry is shocking."

The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2022

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule wrote, "Devastating news. My brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can't believe it."

Devastating News My Brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can’t believe it.



Rest in Peace Cyrus. pic.twitter.com/YEz7VDkWCY — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) September 4, 2022

At the time of the accident four people were present in the car. Two, including Mistry, died on the spot, while the other two were shifted to a hospital, the police said.

Former MP Praful Patel wrote on Twitter, "Shocked and saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Former Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry."

Shocked and saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Former Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.#CyrusMistry pic.twitter.com/41k5qgP89C — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) September 4, 2022

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka also expressed his grief over Cyrus Mistry's demise. He recalled Cyrus Mistry as a true gentleman.

"So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of Cyrus Mistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group," tweeted Goenka.

So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of #CyrusMistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group. — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 4, 2022

