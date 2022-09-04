Maharashtra: Former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in road accident in Palghar

The Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil confirmed the incident and told mid-day, “The accident took place around 3:30pm. He was travelling in his Mercedes car and the driver lost balance over the wheel while crossing a flyover on Surya river on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway.”
Cyrus Mistry. File Pic- AFP
A 55-year-old Irish businessman of Indian origin and former chairman of Tata Group, Cyrus Mistry, passed away in a road accident near Charoti Naka in Palghar district on Sunday afternoon.
Pic/ Hanif Patel
The Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil confirmed the incident and told mid-day, “The accident took place around 3:30pm. He was travelling in his Mercedes car and the driver lost balance over the wheel while crossing a flyover on Surya river on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway.”
Pic/ Hanif Patel
There were a total of four people in the car, said Patil.
Pic/ Hanif Patel
Mistry was travelling in the car from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Two people died on the spot, while the injured have been rushed to nearby hospital in Kasa, said a source.
Pic/ Hanif Patel