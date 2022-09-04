Maharashtra: Lightning kills tribal woman in Thane

Breaking News
Updated on: 04 September,2022 03:56 PM IST  |  Thane
Compiled by: Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

The 55-year-old victim from Zapwadi in Khinavali area of Shahapur taluka, had taken her buffalo for grazing to a farm on Saturday evening when lightning struck them amid heavy rains.

Representational Pic. iStock


A tribal woman was killed after lightning struck a village in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said on Sunday, according to the PTI.


The 55-year-old victim identified as Anibai Mundola, from Zapwadi in Khinavali area of Shahapur taluka, had taken her buffalo for grazing to a farm on Saturday evening when lightning struck them amid heavy rains, as per the PTI.

The woman died on the spot and the cattle also perished, an official from Khinavali police station said.

The woman's charred body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem and the police registered a case of accidental death, he said.

(with PTI inputs) 

maharashtra thane news

