Maharashtra: Two-year-old dies of snakebite in Thane after delay in treatment

Updated on: 04 September,2022 03:16 PM IST  |  Thane
The toddler was referred to Khardi rural hospital, and from Khardi, she was sent to Shahapur sub-district hospital. Two hours were lost in the process and the child died.

Representational Pic


A two-year-old girl bitten by a snake died after she allegedly could not get timely treatment in a remote village in Maharashtra's Thane district. The girl from Vaitarna Pada of Shahapur was bitten by a snake in the early hours of Saturday and was rushed to the Temba health centre, a kilometre from her house, it was stated.


The toddler was however referred to Khardi rural hospital, and from Khardi, she was sent to Shahapur sub-district hospital. Two hours were lost in the process and the child died.

According to a medical officer attached to Shahapur taluka, the team at Temba medical centre treats around 15 to 20 patients, including snakebite cases, during the day.

The centre is not fully equipped to handle emergency cases, and the patient was a toddler who needed special care, he said.
Patients must directly go to the rural hospital or sub-district hospital in the night till the time the Temba health centre is upgraded with all the facilities, the official said.

Thane Zilla Parishad vice president Subash Pawar has assured to look into the matter and initiate corrective measures to prevent such incidents.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

