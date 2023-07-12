Maharashtra: Thane cops seize country-made 'machine gun' from wanted criminal in Dhule

DCP (crime) Shivraj Patil told reporters that a case was registered against suspect under Arms Act at Wagle Estate police station in Thane in 2022

The Police on the trail of a criminal in Maharashtra were shocked when they found him possessing a country-made 'machine gun' along with other firearms, a senior Thane Police officer said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The crime branch officials also seized 20 country-made steel pistols, two magazines, and 280 live cartridges from the accused, identified as Surjit Singh alias Maza Avsingh (27), after intercepting him in Palsner town of Dhule district, according to the PTI.

He hails from Badwani in Madhya Pradesh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Shivraj Patil told reporters that a case was registered against Singh under Arms Act at Wagle Estate police station in Thane in 2022.

He said police had earlier arrested three persons and recovered firearms they were planning to use for carrying out an armed dacoity.

"On a tip-off that accused Singh will be visiting Palsner, a team of police officials rushed there and nabbed him. Police seized a country-made 'machine gun', 20 country-made steel pistols, two magazines and 280 live cartridges," the DCP said.

The accused was produced in a local court which remanded him in police custody till July 18.

Senior police inspector (crime branch) Vikas Ghodke said the investigation is underway to unearth the network of smuggling of country-made weapons.

Meanwhile, in an another case, nearly two years after a woman and her two children were found dead in their home on the outskirts of Mumbai, the police have registered a murder case against the mother, an official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

An official from the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police said that they booked the dead mother for murder after receiving the autopsy reports, according to the PTI.

According to the news agency, the 47-year-old woman, Nasreen Waghu, and her children Sadnaj (20) and Harsh (13) were found dead in their home at Naya Nagar in Mira Road on September 7, 2021.

The police initially registered a case of accidental death and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

The official said they recently received the autopsy reports which showed that Nasreen's children were strangled. Nasreen consumed some pills to end her own life, the official said.

Based on the autopsy reports, the police on Tuesday registered a case against Nasreen for murder, he said.

The motive behind the crime is still not established and a probe is underway, he added.

