Mumbai: Gamdevi cops trace, rescue suicidal SoBo youth in 25 minutes after receiving SOS

The Gamdevi police officials rushed the youth to a hospital in south Mumbai for primary medical aid and also counselled him later, sources said

Mumbai Police on Wednesday said that the Gamdevi cops were successful in saving the life of the suicidal south Mumbai youth in just 25 minutes after receiving information on his intentions.

According to sources, the officials from the Gamdevi Police had received information from the control room of the Mumbai Police in the wee hours of Wednesday that a youth was allegedly attempting to commit suicide at a hotel in south Mumbai and he had informed about his intentions to one of his friend before taking the extreme step.

The team of police officials from Gamdevi Police led by Inspector Sachin Jadhav immediately swung into action and passed on the information to multiple beat marshalls from beats 1, 2 and 4. The team then began to trace the 23-year-old youth, an official said.

Initial information about his intentions was provided by one of his friends. She told the police that her friend had checked into a hotel in south Mumbai and was about to allegedly kill himself. When the police team rushed to the hotel, they found that the youth was not present in the hotel, the sources said.

The team of police officials suspected that the youth, a resident of south Mumbai may have checked-in some other hotel in Gamdevi. The police officials had also managed to get his picture and then immediately began to check the hotels in the jurisdiction of Gamdevi Police.

"It was a difficult task to locate the youth, however, the team divided themselves and began to quickly check different hotels in the jurisdiction of Gamdevi Police. Later, the team managed to locate the youth in one of the hotels. They were also successful in convincing him and rescue him," an official said.

Sources added, the primary investigations in the matter have revealed that youth had been having some domestic dispute within the family, he was upset with the matter and had decided to take the drastic step.

After being rescued, the Gamdevi police officials rushed him to a hospital in south Mumbai for primary medical aid and also counselled him later, sources further said.