Maharashtra: Thane FDA inspector among 2 held for bribery

The officials on Tuesday said that the Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a 42-year-old Thane FDA inspector and another person for allegedly seeking a bribe of Rs 70,000 from a man who wanted to start a medical shop in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

The man had applied for a license with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to open a medical shop.

A drugs inspector with the FDA allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from him, besides the license fee. Later, the demand was brought down to Rs 70,000, Navi Mumbai ACB police inspector Santosh Patil said in a release, reported PTI.

The man lodged a complaint with the ACB which laid a trap on Monday night near a grocery store in Kalyan town and caught a 50-year-old person accepting Rs 70,000 from the complainant, he said, reported PTI.

The ACB officials later also caught the Thane FDA inspector who was with him, he said.

An FIR was registered against the two accused at the MFC police station in Kalyan under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB said, reported PTI.

In another case, police have registered a case against six persons who allegedly posed as journalists and demanded Rs 15 lakh from a truck driver for allowing his iron rods-laden vehicle to pass from Thane in Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday, reported PTI.

The incident took place on Friday morning when the truck was proceeding from Panvel in Navi Mumbai through the Nhava Sheva road towards Jaipur in Rajasthan, reported PTI.

The accused waylaid the truck below a bridge at Rajnoli Naka in Bhiwandi area here at around 5 am, the official from Kongaon police station said, reported PTI.

They identified themselves as journalists and made a demand of Rs 15 lakh from the driver for allowing the truck to proceed further, he said.

The truck driver later approached the police with a complaint, based on which an FIR was registered against six persons, including two unidentified, under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said, reported PTI.

A probe was on into the case, the police said.

(With inputs from PTI)