Maharashtra: Anti-graft bureau books Thane deputy municipal commissioner for ‘forgery’

The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Thane has registered a forgery case against the Deputy Municipal Commissioner Manish Joshi and four others for allegedly creating fake documents against a lawyer’s complaint and “framing him”. According to the complainant, Advocate Rajesh Kakad, Shree Subrata Housing Society is an illegal building in the Tembhi Naka area of Thane, and a notice was given to him by the Municipal Corporation in 2010 regarding the illegal construction at this place. The advocate claimed that without any hearing or giving the complainant an opportunity to present his case, a case was registered against him under the MRTP Act using false affidavits and false documents.

Kakad has also alleged that there was a big financial transaction between the society and the concerned authorities. The ACB has also registered a case against Ward Officer of Kalwa Ward Committee Suresh Shivlal Rajput, Junior Engineer Ravindra Dattatray Kasar, Chief Administrative Officer Balu Hanumant Pichad, and Uthalsar Ward Committee Officer Gagan Singh Dan Singh Thapa. The cases were registered under relevant sections in the Thane Nagar police station on Friday, as per an order from the court. The ACB will probe the matter further and also examine the alleged bribery claims.

According to ACB sources, the complainant (lawyer) claimed that the authorities misused their power to make fake documents and made false entries in their records. Sunil Lokhande, superintendent, ACB Thane, said, “The complainant had approached the court and as per the court order. We have filed a case and have started an investigation. And after verifying the facts, we will take further course of action.” However, Joshi rejected the charges, claiming the allegations were baseless.

Joshi said, “We had received a complaint from the residents of the building and also the local corporator. Accordingly, we took action and an MRTP case was registered against the lawyer. In 2013 he was acquitted, but he took it the wrong way, stating that he was framed in the case. The court never found any forgery documents or illegality in the action. He gave wrong information to the court after which it ordered to file a case. However, as it would be contempt of court (if the case wasn’t registered), the ACB has filed a case. We will approach the higher court for justice in the matter.” “Is taking action against illegal construction a crime?” asked Joshi.

