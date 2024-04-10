Maharashtra: Thane Police nabs man in Assam for committing thefts in district

Thane Police in Maharashtra nabbed a 31-year-old man from Assam who flew to Mumbai to commit thefts in the city as well as in Thane district

The Thane Police in Maharashtra nabbed a 31-year-old man from Assam who flew to Mumbai to commit thefts in the city as well as in Thane district and went back to his native place for hiding, an official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The Thane city police have also claimed to have detected more than 20 break-ins with the arrest of Moinul Abdul Mallik Islam and recovered valuables worth over Rs 62 lakh from him, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivraj Patil, according to the PTI.

A special team probing burglaries in and around Thane got a lead about his involvement in a theft in the Kalher area in September last year. He belongs to Assam's Hojai district and would fly to Mumbai, stay put in Navi Mumbai and commit the crimes before flying back and hiding in his native place and Nagaland, said DCP Patil, as per the PTI.

He wore a wig and did not even carry a mobile phone to avoid suspicion, the official said, the news agency reported.

After learning that the accused was in his hometown for Ramzan, a team from Thane Police visited the place, moved about in motorbikes in civil clothes and mingled with locals for five to six days. When they cornered Islam two days ago, he tried to flee by jumping off a window of his house but injured his leg. The team then nabbed him with the help of the local police, Patil said, reported the PTI.

Stolen jewellery valued at Rs 62.24 lakh was recovered from him, the official said.

With Islam's arrest, the Thane police have detected 22 thefts committed by him in Thane district, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, claimed the DCP.

Three planning robbery on highway arrested; arms seized

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Thane Police have arrested three persons who were allegedly planning to rob passers-by on a highway in Thane district and seized a pistol and a knife from their possession, an official said on Wednesday, the PTI reported on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team found five persons engaged in discussions near Talavali Naka in Bhiwandi area early Tuesday morning.

It was suspected that they were planning a highway robbery, the official from Nizampura police station said.

Three of them were caught while two managed to escape, he said.

The police seized a country-made pistol, an air gun, a large knife, chili powder and a rope from their possession, the official said.

The arrested accused, in the age group of 19 to 26 years, were booked under sections 399 (preparation for committing dacoity) and 402 (assembling for the purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code as well as provisions of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act, he said.

