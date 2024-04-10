A 25-year-old yoga teacher was allegedly molested on a Mumbai local train, the suspect in the matter was later held by the police

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Mumbai: 25-year-old yoga teacher molested on local train; suspect held x 00:00

A 25-year-old yoga teacher was allegedly molested on a Mumbai local train. The police has nabbed a suspect in connection with the matter, the officials said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The suspect, a 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a female yoga teacher on a packed suburban train, the official said, according to the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place at around 8 pm on Tuesday when the 25-year-old woman was travelling with a male friend between Bandra and Goregaon stations, the official said.

The complainant and her friend got into a general compartment of a Mumbai local train at Bandra station. Soon after the train started moving, the suspect who has been identified as Pravan Vishwakarma allegedly touched her inappropriately, taking advantage of the rush, the official said, as per the PTI.

The woman screamed and informed her male friend about the conduct of the accused. Fellow commuters then thrashed Pravan Vishwakarma, a resident of Jogeshwari area. He was later handed over to the railway police, he said, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

On a complaint by the yoga teacher, the police registered a case against Pravan Vishwakarma. He was charged for assault of a woman with intent to outrage her modesty under the Indian Penal Code.

Vishwakarma was produced in a court, which granted him bail, the official added.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Nagpur police in Maharashtra registered a case against a 30-year-old man from Punjab for allegedly raping a 49-year-old woman from Nagpur and extorting Rs 7 lakh from her, the police said on Monday, according to the PTI.

According to police, the accused came in contact with the woman through social media in 2022.

"He came to Nagpur to meet her. He visited the woman's house and offered her a drink laced with sedatives. After the woman fell unconscious, he raped the woman and recorded the act on his mobile phone," an official said quoting the FIR, as per the PTI.

He blackmailed the woman and extorted Rs 7 lakh from her by threatening to make the video viral, the news agency reported.

Police registered a case under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape and other charges.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!