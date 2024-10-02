On Tuesday night, officers acted on confidential information and deployed fake clients to uncover the racket, an official said

The lodge where the raid was conducted by the police. Pic/Navneet Barhate

Thane Police rescues 15 trafficked women in major prostitution racket bust

The Anti-Extortion Squad of Thane district in Maharashtra on Wednesday said that it has successfully rescued 15 women who had been allegedly trafficked from Thailand for prostitution, an official said.

The police conducted a raid at Sitara Lodging and Boarding in the 17 Section area of Ulhasnagar, utilising undercover agents posing as clients to expose the racketeering operation exploiting these women.

According to police sources, the women were lured from Thailand with false promises of lucrative financial opportunities and were subsequently coerced into prostitution at the lodging facility. The operation was initiated following a tip-off received by the Anti-Extortion Squad.

During the raid at Sitara Lodging and Boarding, the 15 Thai women were taken into custody, promptly sent for medical examination, and placed under the care of assisting organizations.

Police seized a substantial cache of evidence, including Rs 527,000 in cash, client record ledgers, mobile phones, and other pertinent documents. Investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend additional suspects involved in this prostitution ring.

The manager of Sitara Lodging and Boarding, Kuldeep alias Pankaj Jayaraj Singh (37), along with four associates, has been arrested and charged under sections 143(1) and 143(3) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act of 1956. Authorities are actively seeking other individuals connected to the operation, which has unveiled the alarming scale of prostitution in Ulhasnagar.

This operation was conducted under the guidance of Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbare, Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr. Dnyaneshwar Chavan, and Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr. Punjabrao Ugle. The police team, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Shekhar Bagde, included key officers such as Inspectors Naresh Pawar, Sunil Taramale, Vijaykumar Rathod, Subhash Tawade, Sanjay Rathod, Sachin Shimpi, Shital Pawaskar, Bhagwan Hiwre, Tanaji Patil, Arvind Shejwal, and other officials who played a vital role in the operation.