Man jumps off Atal Setu bridge, Nhava Sheva police begins probe

Updated on: 02 October,2024 03:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

The wife of the deceased has informed the police that he was depressed and was undergoing treatment, an official said

Man jumps off Atal Setu bridge, Nhava Sheva police begins probe

Representational Pic/File

A 52-year-old man allegedly jumped off the Atal Setu bridge and committed suicide, the police said on Wednesday.


The Nhava Sheva police have registered an ADR in the matter and further probing the incident, an official said.


The matter came to light when the police were informed that a man had jumped off the Atal Setu bridge, he said.


According to the police, the man has been identified and further probe was underway.

"He had brought his car and had parked it before taking the extreme step. We checked the car and identified the man based on the information on the Aadhar card,” which he had left in his vehicle," a police official said.

The wife of the deceased has informed the police that he was depressed and was undergoing treatment for the same. Further investigations in the matter are on going, the official said.

