Mumbai: Man jumps to death from Atal Setu bridge

Updated on: 01 October,2024 07:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

According to police, the man suddenly stopped his car on the bridge and leapt off

A search operation was launched to recover the body

Listen to this article
00:00

A man allegedly died by suicide after jumping off the Atal Setu bridge on Monday. According to the police, the man stopped his car—a red Maruti Brezza—and jumped off the bridge into the sea. The incident took place on around 10 am. Police said the deceased was deputy manager of a nationalised bank. The man’s wife claimed that his husband died because of “work-related stress”.


The incident came to light after the Sewri police received information on Monday that a man had jumped off the bridge. The police said they rushed to the incident spot. “We checked the CCTV footage and traced the number plate of the car, which was found to be registered under the name of the deceased,” said Rohit Khot, a senior officer at Sewri police station.


According to the police, the deceased is survived by his wife—a homemaker—and a seven-year-old daughter. “We recorded the statement of his wife, and she told us that her husband had some work-related stress. The wife is in a state of shock,” the officer added. The police said that several teams have been formed and a search operation has been launched to recover the body from the sea. “We are taking the help of local fishermen and trying to locate the body,” officer Khot said. Atal Setu, which connects Mumbai with neighbouring Navi Mumbai, is a six-lane grade-separated expressway bridge.


Suicide helplines

Asara NGO: 9820466726 (it’s a 24x7 helpline number) 
Languages: Hindi and English 
Snehi: 9376804102 (10 am to 10 pm) 
Languages: English, Hindi and Marathi 

