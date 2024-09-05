Breaking News
Navi Mumbai: Banker dies after jumping from Atal Setu bridge amid alleged work stress

Updated on: 05 September,2024 08:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

According to the police, the banker had traveled from Pune to Mumbai to visit a relative. It is believed that work-related stress drove him to take this extreme step

A 35-year-old banker from a well-known bank in Pune tragically took his own life by jumping from the Atal Setu Bridge on Tuesday morning. According to the police, the banker had traveled from Pune to Mumbai to visit a relative. It is believed that work-related stress drove him to take this extreme step.


According to the police, the banker has been identified as Alex Regi, 35, a resident of Pimpri in Pune. He was employed by a well-known bank. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning at 11:45 a.m. when he tragically jumped from the Atal Setu Bridge.



The police, after taking statements from family members, revealed that Alex had traveled to Mumbai for a meeting. "On Tuesday morning, he went to Chembur to meet his father-in-law and was returning to Pune via the Atal Setu when he stopped on the bridge and jumped. CCTV footage from the bridge showed a car stopping, after which the monitoring team alerted the patrolling officers, who quickly reached the spot. The rescue team recovered the body, which was handed over to his family," said an police officer.


The family has scheduled a prayer meeting at a church in Chembur on Thursday, after which the body will be taken to Pune for the last rites.

