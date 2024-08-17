However, relatives of the Mumbai woman claim that the woman is allegedly mentally disturbed.

A dramatic incident was averted on the Atal Setu Bridge, also known as the Mumbai Trans-Harbour link, when Mulund resident Reema Patel, 56, attempted to take her own life. However, the woman in her statement to police, said that she had gone there to immerse the photo of God and lost her balance. However, her relatives claim that the woman is allegedly mentally disturbed.

According to the police, Patel had hired a cab and first went to Airoli, but as the water wasn’t deep enough, she took it to Atal Setu. She suddenly asked for the car to be stopped and climbed onto the railing. “She first dropped two photographs. But as she was standing near the railing, the cab driver, Sanjay Dwarka Yadav, noticed something was amiss. She was about to fall when he grabbed her by the hair, holding her in place until traffic police officers arrived,” said a police officer.

Officers, who were patrolling the area, noticed the parked car and alerted the toll booth staff at Shelar Toll Naka. A police team, composed of constables Lalit Amarshet, Kiran Mhatre, and Yash Sonawane, climbed over the railing and caught hold of the woman, rescuing her from the brink of disaster. Anjum Bagwan, senior inspector, Nhava Sheva police station, said the woman was safely handed over to her family. They are investigating the woman’s claims a ritual are true or not, they added.