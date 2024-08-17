Breaking News
Mpox: Prithviraj Chavan demands testing, quarantine protocol at Mumbai airport
Atal Setu rescue: Milind Narvekar meets brave cops, Ola driver who saved woman's life
Uddhav, Sharad Pawar to share dais with Rahul Gandhi at Congress rally in Mumbai
Majhi Ladki Bahin yojana: Maharashtra govt formally launches scheme
Kolkata rape-murder case: Doctors, hospitals in Maharashtra join protests
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Woman 56 jumps off Atal Setu in Mumbai cops cabbie save her

Woman, 56, jumps off Atal Setu in Mumbai; cops, cabbie save her

Updated on: 18 August,2024 08:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

However, relatives of the Mumbai woman claim that the woman is allegedly mentally disturbed.

Woman, 56, jumps off Atal Setu in Mumbai; cops, cabbie save her

Screengrab of the video

Listen to this article
Woman, 56, jumps off Atal Setu in Mumbai; cops, cabbie save her
x
00:00

A dramatic incident was averted on the Atal Setu Bridge, also known as the Mumbai Trans-Harbour link, when Mulund resident Reema Patel, 56, attempted to take her own life. However, the woman in her statement to police, said that she had gone there to immerse the photo of God and lost her balance. However, her relatives claim that the woman is allegedly mentally disturbed.


According to the police, Patel had hired a cab and first went to Airoli, but as the water wasn’t deep enough, she took it to Atal Setu. She suddenly asked for the car to be stopped and climbed onto the railing. “She first dropped two photographs. But as she was standing near the railing, the cab driver, Sanjay Dwarka Yadav, noticed something was amiss. She was about to fall when he grabbed her by the hair, holding her in place until traffic police officers arrived,” said a police officer.



Officers, who were patrolling the area, noticed the parked car and alerted the toll booth staff at Shelar Toll Naka. A police team, composed of constables Lalit Amarshet, Kiran Mhatre, and Yash Sonawane, climbed over the railing and caught hold of the woman, rescuing her from the brink of disaster. Anjum Bagwan, senior inspector, Nhava Sheva police station, said the woman was safely handed over to her family. They are investigating the woman’s claims a ritual are true or not, they added.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai trans harbour link mumbai police airoli mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK