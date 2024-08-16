After the video of the Mumbai cabbie being hit by the cops went viral on social media, the police initiated an investigation into the incident.

Screengrab of viral video/X

A cab driver at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) was brutally assaulted by the police. The Mumbai cabbie, identified as Mahroof Ahmed Khan, claimed he was hit with batons despite being innocent and that it left visible marks on his back.

Khan said a commuter was boarding his cab when some cops approached him and asked him to move. He requested the officials to wait until the customer was seated in his cab; however, angered by his request the police slapped him.

Trigger warning: Graphic details shown in the video:

In a shocking incident near Mumbai's CSMT on Thursday, August 15, Ola cab drivers reportedly faced police brutality, with their vehicles allegedly being detained by the authorities.



The Mumbai cabbie said that he was not under the influence of alcohol and had all the necessary documents including a valid driving license. He expressed that if he had violated any traffic rules, the police could have fined him instead of resorting to violence.

After the video went viral on social media, the police initiated an investigation into the incident. Pravin Munde, DCP Zone 1 of the Mumbai police has confirmed this incident and said that the matter is being probed and action will be taken.