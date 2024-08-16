Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Fierce contest in Congress for Dharavi, Versova
Mumbai: Bandra Fair row reaches cardinal
National Film Awards 2024: Nithya Menen, Rishab Shetty win best actor awards; KGF 2, PS-1 win big
Sharmila Tagore's Gulmohar wins Best Hindi Film National Award, Neena Gupta Best Supporting Actress
Mumbai: Ghatkopar traffic woes to ease by March 2025
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Probe launched after cops brutally assault Mumbai cabbie near CSMT

Probe launched after cops brutally assault Mumbai cabbie near CSMT

Updated on: 16 August,2024 03:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

After the video of the Mumbai cabbie being hit by the cops went viral on social media, the police initiated an investigation into the incident.

Probe launched after cops brutally assault Mumbai cabbie near CSMT

Screengrab of viral video/X

Listen to this article
Probe launched after cops brutally assault Mumbai cabbie near CSMT
x
00:00

A cab driver at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) was brutally assaulted by the police. The Mumbai cabbie, identified as Mahroof Ahmed Khan, claimed he was hit with batons despite being innocent and that it left visible marks on his back.


Khan said a commuter was boarding his cab when some cops approached him and asked him to move. He requested the officials to wait until the customer was seated in his cab; however, angered by his request the police slapped him




The Mumbai cabbie said that he was not under the influence of alcohol and had all the necessary documents including a valid driving license. He expressed that if he had violated any traffic rules, the police could have fined him instead of resorting to violence.

After the video went viral on social media, the police initiated an investigation into the incident. Pravin Munde, DCP Zone 1 of the Mumbai police has confirmed this incident and said that the matter is being probed and action will be taken.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus mumbai police mumbai crime news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK