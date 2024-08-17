Breaking News
Atal Setu rescue: Milind Narvekar meets brave cops, Ola driver who saved woman's life

Updated on: 17 August,2024 10:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com



All of them demonstrated admirable courage in saving the woman's life, Narvekar said

Atal Setu rescue: Milind Narvekar meets brave cops, Ola driver who saved woman's life

Milind Narvekar with the police officials on Saturday

Maharashtra MLC and Personal Assistant to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Milind Narvekar, met with the brave constables and the Ola driver who saved a woman attempting to commit suicide by jumping from Atal Setu.


"All of them demonstrated admirable courage in saving the woman's life. The constables even risked their own lives to rescue her. I met with them to congratulate their efforts and to further motivate them," Narvekar said.



Lalit Shirsat, Kiran Mathre, Yash Sonwane, and Mayur Patil of the Nhava Sheva Traffic Department, along with Ola driver Sanjay Yadav and control room operator Kishore Patil, were recognised for their quick action in saving the woman.


Today, Narvekar met with and congratulated these dedicated individuals for their heroic efforts.

