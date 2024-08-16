Breaking News
Mumbai Police rescue woman attempting to end her life on Atal Setu

Updated on: 16 August,2024 11:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Police officers arrived to find a 56-year-old woman Mulund, attempting to jump off a bridge. They risked their lives to pull her back to safety, and the CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.

Mumbai Police rescue woman attempting to end her life on Atal Setu

Screengrab of the video

Mumbai Police rescue woman attempting to end her life on Atal Setu
A woman, on Friday evening, attempted to end her life by jumping off of Atal Setu; however, she was saved in the nick of time by traffic cops who were alerted about it. It is yet to be ascertained as to why the woman, aged 56, decided to take this grave step. 


The authorities said that on August 16, at approximately 7:06 pm, the Nhava Sheva Traffic Branch got a distress call from Atal Setu regarding a possible suicide attempt. They added that they were informed about a car which had stopped on the Atal Setu Bridge on its way to Shelgar Toll Nakaya Lane 12.4.



When police officers arrived at the location, they discovered Rima Mukesh Patel, a 56-year-old housewife from Mulund, had crossed the bridge's railing, apparently attempting to jump.


In a courageous act, the officers risked their own lives to pull Patel back to safety, thereby preventing a tragic outcome. The incident was captured on CCTV and its footage went viral on social media. 

This timely intervention by the Nhava Sheva traffic police has been widely praised, showcasing their commitment to public safety.

