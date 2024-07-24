Breaking News
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, red alert for Palghar
Mumbai: Temple priest injured in knife attack, two booked
Tansa Dam overflows after reaching its full capacity
Was asked to sign affidavits against Thackerays, Sharad Pawar: Anil Deshmukh
Man killed in Worli spa by 2 unidentified persons
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai 38 year old engineer ends life by jumping off Atal Setu

Mumbai: 38-year-old engineer ends life by jumping off Atal Setu

Updated on: 25 July,2024 05:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

No suicide note found; financial constraints suspected as motive

Mumbai: 38-year-old engineer ends life by jumping off Atal Setu

The deceased was a resident of Dombivli. Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: 38-year-old engineer ends life by jumping off Atal Setu
x
00:00

A 38-year-old engineer took his life by jumping off the Atal Setu. Police suspect that financial constraints led the victim to take such an extreme step, based on the statement recorded from his wife.


The victim, identified as Karuturi Sriniwas, jumped into the Arabian Sea around 12.35 pm on Tuesday. Sriniwas worked as an engineer in a private firm. The Nhava Sheva police have launched a manhunt to recover his body.



After checking the CCTV footage we found out he had come in a Tata Nexon car and had stopped on the Atal Setu and then jumped into the sea,” said an officer from Nhava Sheva. 


The police found his identification documents in the car, “He left his Aadhaar card in the car, which identified him as a resident of Palava City in Dombivli. We then informed his wife about the incident. No suicide note was found in the car, and we are currently investigating the matter,” said a police officer. 

Police said, the victim had quit his job and had started a construction business in which he incurred debts and was facing a lot of financial issues. “Teams from the Coast Guard Police, Nhava Sheva police, and local fishermen have organised a manhunt to recover the body,” the police officer added.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

AtalSetu mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK