No suicide note found; financial constraints suspected as motive

The deceased was a resident of Dombivli. Representation Pic

Mumbai: 38-year-old engineer ends life by jumping off Atal Setu

A 38-year-old engineer took his life by jumping off the Atal Setu. Police suspect that financial constraints led the victim to take such an extreme step, based on the statement recorded from his wife.

The victim, identified as Karuturi Sriniwas, jumped into the Arabian Sea around 12.35 pm on Tuesday. Sriniwas worked as an engineer in a private firm. The Nhava Sheva police have launched a manhunt to recover his body.

After checking the CCTV footage we found out he had come in a Tata Nexon car and had stopped on the Atal Setu and then jumped into the sea,” said an officer from Nhava Sheva.

The police found his identification documents in the car, “He left his Aadhaar card in the car, which identified him as a resident of Palava City in Dombivli. We then informed his wife about the incident. No suicide note was found in the car, and we are currently investigating the matter,” said a police officer.

Police said, the victim had quit his job and had started a construction business in which he incurred debts and was facing a lot of financial issues. “Teams from the Coast Guard Police, Nhava Sheva police, and local fishermen have organised a manhunt to recover the body,” the police officer added.