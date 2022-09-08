Breaking News
Maharashtra: Thane police solve 11 house-breaking theft cases, 6 held

Updated on: 08 September,2022 08:12 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

The cases took place in the limits of Rabodi and Naupada police stations, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sonali Dhole said.

Six persons were arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district for their alleged involvement in 11 house-breaking theft cases, a police official said on Thursday.


These cases took place in the limits of Rabodi and Naupada police stations, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sonali Dhole said.

"We have recovered looted items, comprising three autorickshaws, two motorcycle, two mobile phones and 50 grams of gold, worth Rs 6.65 lakh. They usually struck houses that were not covered by CCTV systems in the vicinity," she said.


She identified the accused as Kashif Anwar Mulla, Shabbir Kasam Ali Shaikh, Mustaque Yunus Qureshi, Shaukat Mehbood Shaikh, Manda Sarjerao Madale and Sriram Triveti Singh.

"The 11 cases comprise 10 in Rabodi in Thane and one in Naupada. One of the accused was wanted in an attempt to murder case," she added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

