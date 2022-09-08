Maharashtra reports 1,076 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 September,2022 07:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

As many as 1,031 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 79,53,080 and leaving the state with an active caseload of 7,082, an official said

Representational Pic


Maharashtra on Thursday reported 1,076 fresh cases of Covid-19 and six new deaths linked to the infection. The fresh cases took the overall tally to 81,08,442 and the toll to 1,48,280, said a state health department official told the PTI. 


The state on Wednesday had reported 1,094 cases and five deaths related to the viral infection.

As many as 1,031 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 79,53,080 and leaving the state with an active caseload of 7,082, he said.


Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.08 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent, the official said.

Also Read: Heavy showers predicted in coastal, central Maharashtra from Friday till Sunday

Of the six coronavirus fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, two each were from the Mumbai administrative circle and Pune district (rural parts) and one each from municipal corporation areas of Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nagpur, he said.

The Mumbai administrative circle added 626 cases, followed by 265 in Pune, 50 in Nagpur, 42 in Kolhapur, 38 in Nashik, 30 in Latur, 13 in Aurangabad and 12 in the Akola circle, the official said.

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

He said 28,549 coronavirus tests were carried out in the past 24 hours, taking the total in the state to 8,43,00,281.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,08,442; fresh cases 1,076; death toll 1,48,280; recoveries 79,53,080; active cases 7,082; total tests 8,43,00,281.

(with PTI inputs)

