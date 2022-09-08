Breaking News
Maharashtra rains Heavy showers predicted in coastal central Maharashtra from Friday till Sunday

Maharashtra rains: Heavy showers predicted in coastal, central Maharashtra from Friday till Sunday

Updated on: 08 September,2022 05:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

As per the forecast, the isolated areas in coastal districts including Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg will receive heavy to very heavy rains from Friday till Sunday.

Mumbai witnessed heavy rains on Wednesday evening. Pic- Pradeep Dhivar


The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted heavy to very heavy rains in coastal and central parts of Maharashtra. According to the IMD, heavy showers are expected over the weekend, an official told the PTI.


As per the forecast, the isolated areas in coastal districts including Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg will receive heavy to very heavy rains from Friday till Sunday.

Madhya Maharashtra will continue to receive light showers on Friday, though the spells might intensify through the weekend in districts such as Pune and Satara, the official said.


Also Read: Lightning, moderate to intense rains in Mumbai; yellow alert issued for Thane

Parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha will continue to receive showers till Sunday, the IMD forecast added.

As per the weather bureau's parameters, heavy rainfall is precipitation of 64.5 millimetres to 115.5 mm in a 24-hour period, while the term "very heavy" is for rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in 24 hours.

(with PTI inputs)

