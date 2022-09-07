Mumbai: Lightning, moderate to intense rains in city; yellow alert issued for Thane

IMD Mumbai said that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and moderate to intense rains with gusty winds were expected in Mumbai and adjoining areas.
Heavy rain with lighting in south Mumbai on Wednesday evening. Pictures: Pradeep Dhivar
The IMD Mumbai on Wednesday evening said that the city and its neighbouring areas are expected to receive moderate to intense spells of rain.
According to the IMD, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and moderate to intense rains with gusty winds were expected in Mumbai and adjoining areas.
It said that the gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Pune, Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara during next 3-4 hours. A yellow alert was issued by IMD for Thane and Raigad.
IMD Mumbai also advised people to take necessary precautions while moving out.