Maharashtra: Three Bangladeshis held for illegal stay in Navi Mumbai

Three Bangladeshis were arrested in Navi Mumbai for alleged illegal stay in India

Three Bangladeshis were arrested in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai for alleged illegal stay in India, a police official said on Friday, reported the PTI.

They were held from a tempo proceeding from Mhape to Shilphata on Wednesday, the Turbhe police station official added.

The three have been charged under Foreigners Act, Passport (Entry into India) Rules and Indian Penal Code provisions, the official said.

He identified the three as Jaail Sabuddin Sardar (34), Alauddin Razzaak Sheikh (45) and Allauddin Sukhtan Mandal (53), according to the PTI.

Meanwhile, the anti-human trafficking cell of the police picked up the two Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, from Pragati Nagar locality of Nalasopara in Vasai on Monday evening based on a tip-off, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal told PTI.

The accused were identified as Aakash Arif Khan (26) and Laboni Poridin Mandal (22). They did not have any documents for travel or stay in India, he said, reported PTI.

During their interrogation, the duo revealed that they were doing menial jobs in the locality for livelihood, reported PTI.

An FIR under the the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950, was registered at the Tulinj police station against them on Tuesday, the official said.

Last month, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals from Navi Mumbai for residing in the country without valid documents, according to officials.

A police had earlier official said that the ATS was acting on a tip-off. A PTI report quoted him saying, "Acting on a tip-off, the ATS led the operation and arrested five Bangladeshis, who were found living in India without valid documents. They were nabbed from Janai Compound and near Shivaji Talao, both in Ghansoli."

They were working as masons in Navi Mumbai. They are from two districts in Bangladesh, a police official had told PTI.

The accused were arrested under the Foreigners Act of 1946 and the Passport (Entry into India) Rules of 1950 in response to a complaint filed by an ATS police sub-inspector.

The Rabale Police in Navi Mumbai had filed a First Information Report (FIR) and detained the suspects for further investigation.

