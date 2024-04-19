Breaking News
Mumbai: Three injured after parapet of building in Fort collapses
Western Railway to operate jumbo block of five hours on April 21
Woman, 5-year-old grandson crushed to death by tanker in Virar
BMC announces 100 pc water cut in parts of Goregaon on April 23, check details
Congress govts did 'magnificent' work in various fields for 60 years: Patole
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Three Bangladeshis held for illegal stay in Navi Mumbai
<< Back to Elections 2024

Maharashtra: Three Bangladeshis held for illegal stay in Navi Mumbai

Updated on: 19 April,2024 10:14 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Three Bangladeshis were arrested in Navi Mumbai for alleged illegal stay in India

Maharashtra: Three Bangladeshis held for illegal stay in Navi Mumbai

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Three Bangladeshis held for illegal stay in Navi Mumbai
x
00:00

Three Bangladeshis were arrested in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai for alleged illegal stay in India, a police official said on Friday, reported the PTI.


They were held from a tempo proceeding from Mhape to Shilphata on Wednesday, the Turbhe police station official added.


The three have been charged under Foreigners Act, Passport (Entry into India) Rules and Indian Penal Code provisions, the official said.


He identified the three as Jaail Sabuddin Sardar (34), Alauddin Razzaak Sheikh (45) and Allauddin Sukhtan Mandal (53), according to the PTI.

Meanwhile, the anti-human trafficking cell of the police picked up the two Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, from Pragati Nagar locality of Nalasopara in Vasai on Monday evening based on a tip-off, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal told PTI.

The accused were identified as Aakash Arif Khan (26) and Laboni Poridin Mandal (22). They did not have any documents for travel or stay in India, he said, reported PTI.

During their interrogation, the duo revealed that they were doing menial jobs in the locality for livelihood, reported PTI.

An FIR under the the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950, was registered at the Tulinj police station against them on Tuesday, the official said. 

Last month, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals from Navi Mumbai for residing in the country without valid documents, according to officials.

A police had earlier official said that the ATS was acting on a tip-off. A PTI report quoted him saying, "Acting on a tip-off, the ATS led the operation and arrested five Bangladeshis, who were found living in India without valid documents. They were nabbed from Janai Compound and near Shivaji Talao, both in Ghansoli."

They were working as masons in Navi Mumbai. They are from two districts in Bangladesh, a police official had told PTI.

The accused were arrested under the Foreigners Act of 1946 and the Passport (Entry into India) Rules of 1950 in response to a complaint filed by an ATS police sub-inspector.

The Rabale Police in Navi Mumbai had filed a First Information Report (FIR) and detained the suspects for further investigation.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you believe that electronic voting machines are tamper-proof and reliable?
maharashtra navi mumbai Crime News mumbai crime news bangladesh
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK