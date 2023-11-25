The Thane Police in Maharashtra arrested three people in a theft case and claimed to have detected ten theft cases with their arrest

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Three held over thefts in Thane; police claims detection in 10 cases x 00:00

The Thane Police in Maharashtra arrested three people in a theft case and claimed to have detected ten theft cases with the arrest of three members of a gang, an official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

Senior inspector Sachin Gaikwad of Bhiwandi Crime Unit II said the gang would break into factories and houses in Kongaon, Narpoli and Padgha apart from stealing vehicles, as per the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have recovered goods, including stolen tempos, worth about Rs 40 lakh following the arrest of the trio, identified as Shivmangal Ishwardin Mishra, alias Sagar (40), Safatullah Istiaque Chowdhari, alias Irfan (45) and Amab Furkhan Khan (30), according to the PTI.

Head constable Amol Desai, who was part of the detection team, said the police are now on the lookout for the other members of the gang.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Navi Mumbai, The police have registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly stealing around Rs 10,000 from the donation box installed in a temple at Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai area of Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, the incident of theft occurred during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday at Saibaba temple, he said.

"Between 11 pm on Thursday and 4.30 am on Friday, unidentified persons entered the premises by breaking open its door before opening the donation box and decamping with the cash," the official of Rabale police station said, as per the PTI.

Based on a complaint lodged by the temple authorities, an offence under Indian Penal Code sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence), 380 (theft) and 461 (dishonestly breaking open receptacle containing property), he said.

In September, the Navi Mumbai Police had registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly stealing an idol from a temple in Navi Mumbai, a police official had earlier said, reported the PTI.

The police official told the news agency that the the stolen idol was worth around Rs 60,000.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in Turbhe Naka. The Ram-Sita-Laxman idol was made of several metals, he said.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!