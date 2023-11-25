Maharashtra: Banned tobacco products worth Rs 40 lakh seized in Thane; one held

Banned tobacco products worth Rs 40 lakh have been seized and one person was arrested by the police in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said

Banned tobacco products worth Rs 40 lakh have been seized and one person was arrested by the police in Maharashtra's Thane district, the Thane Police, reported the PTI.

The police intercepted a tempo in Shil Daighar locality on Friday and seized prohibited tobacco-laced products like pan masala from the vehicle, he said.

The seized items are worth Rs 38.77 lakh, he said.

The official said that the police have arrested the driver, identified as Khanayakumar Shambhu Thakur (27), as per the PTI.

Assistant inspector Anil Rajput of Shil Daighar police station said they have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.

Cops are trying to find out from where Thakur obtained the banned products and to whom he intended to deliver the stock, he said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, earlier this week, as many as five paan shop owners from the Naupada area of Thane, Maharashtra, have been taken into custody by the police for allegedly stocking and selling tobacco products that are prohibited at their businesses. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raided the city, leading to the arrests, stated a report in PTI.

According to the report, the individuals who are facing charges under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) are Ganashyam Gaudin Patel, Mahesh Sriram Patel, Ramchandra Shyamlal Patel, Omprakash Mohanlal Patel, and Kondiram Narayan Pawar.

The charges include poisoning someone to cause harm, selling food or drink that is harmful, adulterating food or drink that is meant for sale to make it harmful, and disobeying an order issued by a public servant. They have also been charged in accordance with applicable FDA regulations and provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

After the FDA sealed all five stores, prohibited tobacco products worth Rs 31,744 were seized as a result of the raid. The authorities are reporting that investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

Maharashtra has outlawed the sale and use of gutka, scented, and flavoured tobacco since 2012.

According to the police, four paan shop owners in Navi Mumbai were taken into custody on Tuesday for allegedly stocking and selling illegal tobacco products, as PTI was informed. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reportedly carried out a raid on the businesses near the APMC market premises.

(with PTI inputs)

